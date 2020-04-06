SwftCoin Trading Up 20.2% This Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.31 or 0.04706022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00065793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037382 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010482 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

