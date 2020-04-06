SwiftCash 1-Day Volume Tops $47.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $108,508.79 and $47.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 127.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001916 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 150,077,408 coins and its circulating supply is 149,356,977 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.