Swipe Reaches Market Cap of $44.98 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Swipe has a total market cap of $44.98 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 86.9% against the dollar. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00010026 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02592718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00204627 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00048649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe's total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,373,111 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

