Swipe (SXP) Trading Up 100% Over Last Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $48.16 million and $19.42 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00011017 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.02560343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00201143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,373,111 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

