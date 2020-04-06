Switcheo (SWTH) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $5,455.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

