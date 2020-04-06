Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €88.00 ($102.33).

Several analysts have commented on SY1 shares. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

SY1 opened at €88.12 ($102.47) on Monday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €88.26 and a 200 day moving average of €88.96.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

