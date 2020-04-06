Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.88 ($102.18).

SY1 stock traded up €0.74 ($0.86) during trading on Monday, reaching €86.96 ($101.12). 320,587 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €88.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.96. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

