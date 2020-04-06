Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report $74.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $88.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $331.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.24 million to $339.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $356.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $131.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $28,135.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $52,761 in the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

