SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.58.

SYSCO stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. SYSCO has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. ING Groep increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,048.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 884,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after acquiring an additional 807,207 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 3,238,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,614 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial now owns 108,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Park National increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National now owns 99,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark grew its stake in SYSCO by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark now owns 199,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

