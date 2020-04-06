Syscoin (SYS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $217,684.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Syscoin has a market cap of $11.19 million and $217,684.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Poloniex and Bittylicious.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00599127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007399 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 583,310,540 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Binance and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

