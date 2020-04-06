T-Mobile Us Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile Us in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $81.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $794,509,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after buying an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after buying an additional 1,520,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,113,000 after buying an additional 643,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.