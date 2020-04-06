T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.43.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.28.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

