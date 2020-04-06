Tachyon Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.81 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00001184 BTC on major exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.43 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00498703 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014218 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000393 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

