Tael Price Hits $0.0814 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Tael has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $119.16, $13.96, $62.56 and $6.32. Tael has a market cap of $6.36 million and $516,552.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.26 or 0.04796356 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037430 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010555 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003324 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $6.32, $10.00, $119.16, $18.11, $4.92, $45.75, $34.91, $7.20, $24.72, $5.22 and $62.56. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.