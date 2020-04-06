TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.78. 66,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

