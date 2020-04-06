Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.60 ($49.53).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.19) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €30.26 ($35.19) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.54. Talanx has a 12 month low of €21.42 ($24.91) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.

About Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

