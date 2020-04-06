Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Given New GBX 75 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TALK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 101 ($1.33) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Talktalk Telecom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 109.75 ($1.44).

Shares of TALK stock opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.11) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $956.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52-week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69).

In related news, insider Tristia Harrison acquired 171,970 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47). Also, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 455,149 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £455,149 ($598,722.70).

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

