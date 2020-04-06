Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.86 ($1.27).

TALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 101 ($1.33) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Talktalk Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of LON TALK traded up GBX 3.65 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 87.10 ($1.15). 1,303,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.30 million and a PE ratio of 28.10. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52-week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.82.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 455,149 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £455,149 ($598,722.70). Also, insider Tristia Harrison acquired 171,970 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.