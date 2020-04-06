Tap Hits 1-Day Volume of $229,034.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Tap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00001311 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $48.35 million and approximately $229,034.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.04688747 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00067052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037121 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014068 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009877 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.