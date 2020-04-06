Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Cut to GBX 190 by Analysts at HSBC

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TW. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.46 ($2.54).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 112.70 ($1.48) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In other news, insider Robert Noel acquired 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

