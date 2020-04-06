Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd.

TRP traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,332. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the third quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 101.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 42.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

