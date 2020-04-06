Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,165 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines accounts for about 1.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

Shares of TRP traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.95. 3,367,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.