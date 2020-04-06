Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at UBS Group

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.16. 1,164,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth $41,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,218,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,213,000 after acquiring an additional 199,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,544 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $454,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.