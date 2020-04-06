TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of AMTD stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.90. 407,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

