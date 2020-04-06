TD Securities Trims Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Target Price to C$30.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

BAD stock traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.90. The company had a trading volume of 89,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,508. The firm has a market cap of $805.70 million and a PE ratio of 14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.35. Badger Daylighting has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$49.57.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

