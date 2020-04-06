TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Tops $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $143,676.21 and $10,446.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004846 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,886,479 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

