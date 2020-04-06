TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE FTI opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in TechnipFMC by 802.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.