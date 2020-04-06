Teck Resources Ltd Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

NYSE:TECK opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $105,890,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $21,725,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 999,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 470,568 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

