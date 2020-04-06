Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $156.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

