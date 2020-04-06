Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) PT Set at €2.10 by Goldman Sachs Group

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) has been given a €2.10 ($2.44) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

TC1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) price target on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.60) price target on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ETR:TC1 opened at €2.20 ($2.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.56. The firm has a market cap of $285.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. Tele Columbus has a 12-month low of €1.24 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of €3.69 ($4.29).

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

