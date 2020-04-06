Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.00.

NYSE:TDY traded up $16.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.95. 145,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,650. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.49 and a 200 day moving average of $338.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

