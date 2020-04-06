Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.10-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $796.87 million.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $288.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $362.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.