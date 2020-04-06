Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.50 million.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $362.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $288.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.