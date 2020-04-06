Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2020 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/27/2020 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/26/2020 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/13/2020 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,841,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,803,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,525,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 273,282 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 481,284 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

