Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $3.75 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00052703 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $1.32 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,152,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,065,731 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

