Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $9.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

