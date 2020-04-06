TELUS Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TELUS from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

TELUS stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. TELUS’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $159,590,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TELUS by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,184,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,408 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TELUS by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,945,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TELUS by 5,603.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,017,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 999,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 115.1% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 824,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

