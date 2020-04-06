TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$25.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.45.

TSE T traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.88. 1,283,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.64. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$18.55 and a 1 year high of C$27.74.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

