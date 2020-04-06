Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) PT Lowered to GBX 310

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price (down previously from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ten Entertainment Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

LON:TEG opened at GBX 172 ($2.26) on Monday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 339 ($4.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 263.41.

In other news, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,934.49).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

