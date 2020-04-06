Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post $4.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.04 billion to $19.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,605.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Insiders acquired a total of 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 195,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

