Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post $4.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.04 billion to $19.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,605.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Insiders acquired a total of 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 195,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

