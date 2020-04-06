Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of Terex worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty acquired 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $50,712.48. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,679 shares of company stock worth $1,002,318. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

NYSE:TEX opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $974.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

