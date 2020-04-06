Terra Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.05 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GDAC, Upbit and Coinone. Terra has a market capitalization of $48.98 million and $3.05 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.02587485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00202737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

