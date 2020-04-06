Terracoin (TRC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $96.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,299.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.03485042 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00758543 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000727 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

