Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $650.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $650.00 price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.47.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $480.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $646.87 and a 200 day moving average of $452.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.