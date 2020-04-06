Tether Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014100 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, EXX, ChaoEX and ZB.COM. Tether has a total market capitalization of $6.18 billion and $47.72 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.02556449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00200088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00103775 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,577,327,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,166,094,190 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, ZB.COM, IDCM, Coinut, EXX, UEX, CoinEx, BtcTurk, Cobinhood, Trade By Trade, BitForex, Sistemkoin, IDAX, Iquant, TOPBTC, Liqui, TDAX, C2CX, Bibox, DigiFinex, Kryptono, Upbit, CoinTiger, LBank, B2BX, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, Huobi, OOOBTC, DragonEX, ABCC, Exmo, QBTC, Gate.io, Poloniex, MBAex, Kucoin, OKEx, Bitfinex, Kraken, BigONE, Bit-Z, Bittrex, BitMart, FCoin, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.