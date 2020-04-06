Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Tetra Tech worth $67,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 991,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $383,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

