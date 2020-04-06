Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

