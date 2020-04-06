Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $24.50

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $58.00 to $24.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 654,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.