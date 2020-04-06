Thar Token Market Capitalization Hits $18,158.44 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Thar Token has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $18,158.44 and approximately $8.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thar Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thar Token alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004939 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000203 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,187 tokens. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.