The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

NYSE KO traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,129,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,679,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

